Christkindlmarket brings European flair to Des Moines’ holiday season

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distinctly European event is back in Des Moines after a one-year hiatus.

Christkindlmarket has taken over the parking lots outside of Principal Park. The free, four-day event is expected to attract more than 60,000 visitors.

The festival features 40 vendors who sell both food and crafts, as well as performances based on European traditions.

The Iowa European Cultural Connection, which runs Christkindlmarket, hopes the event serves as both a fun time and a history lesson.

“It’s about supporting the heritage crafts,” said Christkindlmarket Des Moines director Suzanne Hull. “We’re not a craft show, we’re not a farmers’ market. We’re supporting tinsmiths, glass blowers, and spoon carvers. It’s about showing how things were made 700 years ago.”

Christkindlmarket will wrap up on Sunday, where it will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.