DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday is National Zoo Lover’s Day and Christine Eckles with the Blank Park Zoo joined Today in Iowa Saturday to share how the zoo is celebrating.

The zoo held “Ruby’s Spring Kickoff” featuring Ruby the Red Panda. It went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The zoo had different activities around the facility, including face painting. View the full interview linked above.