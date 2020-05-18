Chris Stapleton Cancels 2020 Iowa State Fair Concert, Rescheduled for 2021

Iowa — The 2020 Iowa State Fair hasn’t been canceled, but one of the headliners on the grandstand stage has canceled his concert.

Chris Stapleton announced on Facebook that he is postponing his ‘All-American Road Show’ tour until 2021. That tour included a show at the Iowa State Fair on August 21st. The show has now been rescheduled for August 19th, 2021.

All tickets for the 2020 show will be honored in 2021. Fans have until June 17th to request a refund on tickets. You can request a refund via the Iowa State Fair website.