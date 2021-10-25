Choices in COVID-19 vaccines convince some, not all to get third dose

DES MOINES, Iowa – The definition of fully vaccinated could be changing. The CDC is considering a change with the approval and roll-out of booster doses for all three vaccines.

There are several people signing up for vaccine appointments, but the extra choices in boosters aren’t swaying everyone to get another shot.

The pharmacy at Hy-Vee is a busy place with people eager to get their third dose.

“I’m glad to do it. I’ve been waiting a long time for it, needs to be done,” Bob Shreck said.

Shreck’s first two doses were Moderna, but for his third he’s going to cross over to Pfizer.

“Well I’m just wondering, they’re two slightly different molecules. I’m trying to maximize the coverage,” Shreck said. “I’m not sure if it makes any real sense, but makes sense to me.”

Hy-Vee officials say he’s not the only one to do this after the CDC approved mixing and matching of the boosters last week. Still, people like Roberta Rush are choosing to receive the same dose.

It was always Rush’s plan to get the booster.

“I recommend it highly and I haven’t had it yet,” Rush said. “The other two didn’t bother me that much and so I’d rather get the shot than get sick.”

But others’ plans changed course. “I got the vaccine, and I’m just not going to do the booster,” Nicole McWilliams said.

A bout of sickness after each of her first two doses made McWilliams content with what she has.

“To each his own. I mean, if you feel like you need the booster that’s great,” McWilliams said, “but unfortunately I just feel that I’m OK with not getting the booster. As far as being sick, I just wasn’t impressed.”

Those who are getting the booster are hopeful others will follow their lead.

“There’s some we’re never gonna convince I’m sure. I think as they see everyone else does well, they’ll hopefully fall in line and do so,” Shreck said. “We don’t need everybody to do it but we need almost everybody to do it.”

Hy-Vee is offering free booster shots of all three brands: Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen (J&J). The boosters are available to anyone 65 and older, those 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions, or whose employment puts them at increased risk of exposure.

Hy-Vee is offering $10 gift cards to those who get a booster shot before Nov. 1.