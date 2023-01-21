DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday is Chinese New Year. In Des Moines, the Chinese Association of Iowa is ringing in the Year of the Rabbit with a celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grandview University Students Center.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be a panel discussion on U.S.-China business, education and cultural relationships. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., there will be Chinese games, performances, music and traditional Chinese food.

Chinese Association of Iowa Executive Director Swallow Yan said the new year is a great time to look back at last year and look forward to what’s ahead.

“Every year we look forward to a prosperous year,” he said. “Another new year is coming, we have new hope and new opportunities and a new future.”

Yan said the Chinese population in Iowa is about 5,000 people. About 1,000 of them live in the Des Moines Metro. The other 4,000 mostly live around Ames and Iowa City.