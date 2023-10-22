DES MOINES, Iowa — Loop DSM and Variety Children’s Center partnered up Sunday, October 22nd for a chili cookoff fundraiser.

From noon to 6 p.m. at the Iowa Taproom, attendees’ taste-tested contestant’s chili and voted for a chili champion.

Tickets were $15 for adults and free for kids 12-years-old and younger.

There are four different chili categories including traditional, spicy, non-traditional and best chili side.

This was the third annual chili cookoff to help benefit Variety, the Children’s Charity of Iowa.