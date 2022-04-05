WHO 13 News – Another annual event is back live and in-person this year.

ChildServe hosted its 12th Annual Bubble Ball at the Iowa Events Center. A big part of the fun is the unique fashion and designs made out of bubble wrap

ChildServe’s CEO Dr. Teri Wahlig said their mission is to help children with health care needs live a great life. The money raised will fund technology and equipment to help children and young adults learn to walk again.

“By having a wonderful event like this, we can increase awareness, hear some child stories and help people support a really very important mission at ChildServe,” Wahlig said.

To learn more, click here.