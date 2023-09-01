WAUKEE, IOWA — The Waukee Police Department says they are now investigating the death of a child on Thursday morning as a homicide. No further information about the investigation is being released.

According to police, first responders were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of NW Greenwood Place around 10:00 am on a report of an unresponsive child on August 30th. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the child’s name or age. Waukee Police say no further information will be provided unless criminal charges are filed.