MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Two kids and two adults were able to escape after a fire broke out at an apartment building late Tuesday night.

At around 11:50 p.m. the Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 8.5 West Lincoln Street. When first responders arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

According to the fire department, two juveniles were able to escape from the second story of the building and told firefighters the fire was in one of the bedrooms. Two adults were in the bottom floor unit at the time and were helped out of the building by firefighters. No one was injured.

The fire department said the fire is believed to be accidental and caused by a candle.