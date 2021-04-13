Child Porn Convictions Net Centerville Man 27 Years in Prison

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Centerville man has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

According to Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, Richard Westphal, the sentence for 49-year-old Ryan Ford was handed down Monday.

Ford was sentenced to 324 months for production of child pornography and 240 months for receipt of child pornography. The sentences have been ordered to be served concurrently, which means Ford will spend 27 years incarcerated in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Ford secretly recorded three minors in his home in 2018 and distributed some of the captured images to others. He also downloaded pornographic images and video from the internet in 2019.

A search warrant found more than 1,800 images and 27 videos of child pornography on his phone.

“The sentence imposed today is the result of law enforcement cooperation at the local, state, and federal levels,” stated Westphal. “If you victimize children you will be pursued and brought to justice.”

Following Ford’s release from prison, he’ll be required to serve 10 years of supervised release and follow sex offender registry requirements.