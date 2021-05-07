Child Playing With Lighter Sparks Fire at Des Moines Apartment Building

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a fire at the Six on 6th Apartments on May 7, 2021. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines apartment building was left uninhabitable after an intense fire Friday afternoon.

The fire was at the Six on 6th Apartments located at 2010 6th Avenue on the city’s north side. A 4-year-old child playing with a lighter in a bedroom likely started the fire, according to Des Moines Fire Capt. Gary Ramquist. Firefighters responded at 2:10 p.m. and were able to extinguish the flames in ten minutes.

No person was injured in the fire. However, some pet lizards and snakes did not survive. All six units in the building were evacuated and those residents will be unable to return tonight, Ramquist said. It’s unclear when or if residents will be allowed to come back to their apartments.

The fire likely would have been prevented by a sprinkler system, according to Ramquist, but the old building does not have one installed.