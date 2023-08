GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — A child has passed away after he was hit by a car in Guthrie Center Saturday morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Chevy Suburban was backing out of a driveway when the 6-year-old boy entered a blind spot on the right rear side of the vehicle, and was hit.

Despite life-saving measures being initiated by the driver of the vehicle, the child passed away from his injuries at the scene, the state patrol said.