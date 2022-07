DES MOINES, IOWA — An eight-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries after falling to the ground from a third floor apartment in Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. McKinley Avenue.

Police say the boy fell to the ground from the third floor, suffering facial fractures when he hit the ground. Police say it appears the fall was an accident.