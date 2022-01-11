Child dies after being struck by police car responding to Red Oak apartment fire

RED OAK, Iowa – A child died Monday night after officials say they were struck by a Red Oak police patrol car that was responding to an apartment fire.

According to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Joy Street and N Broadway Street.

Three patrol cars were responding in an emergency mode to a fire at an apartment building. One of the northbound patrol vehicles struck a child that was in the roadway and the child died from their injuries.

Officials expect to release more information on the crash once notifications have been made to family members of the child.

The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.