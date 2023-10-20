KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL star Travis Kelce, now world famous for being Taylor Swift’s unconfirmed boyfriend, attended Friday’s Chiefs’ press conference wearing the head of Cy the mascot from Iowa State.

It seems that he made a bet with some of the Chiefs communication staff who are Iowa State grads about the Cincinnati-Iowa State football game last Saturday. Iowa State won the game 30-10.

“Unfortunately, my Bearcats are struggling right now in the Big 12,” Kelce said.

If Cincinnati won, Kelce said he’s not sure what he would’ve made the Chiefs staffers do.

Kelce said, “Go Cyclones”, and then moved on to other questions from the press.