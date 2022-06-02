DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Chicago man was found guilty for the fentanyl overdose death of an Iowa City man on Thursday. Kevin Lorenzo Perry, 33, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death.

Perry was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term ends. He will have to pay a $100 Special Assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Perry distributed fentanyl to two individuals in Iowa City on May 12, 2020 according to court documents. Both of the individuals overdosed due to ingesting the fentanyl. One of the individuals died while the other was resuscitated.

Perry was identified as the source of the fentanyl by the surviving individual. This accusation was corroborated by text messages between the individual and Perry.

Perry pleaded guilty to the charge on January 11, 2022.