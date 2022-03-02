NEWTON, Iowa — One of the world’s largest gas and energy companies is planning to bring an Iowa-based manufacturer of renewable fuels under its corporate umbrella.

Chevron announced its intention to acquire Renewable Energy Group of Ames for $3.15 billion. REG, which is known for making sustainable biodiesel fuel out of byproducts such as animal fat and corn oil, will remain in Ames as a branch of Chevron after the merger.

REG CEO CJ Warner welcomed Chevron representatives to the company’s Newton plant on Wednesday. She said she is excited to see how much Chevron’s leadership can boost the transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.

“It’s a fantastic way for us to continue what we’ve been doing and actually accelerate it into really meaningful growth,” said Warner. “Our whole perspective is trying to decarbonize as fast as we can, and by joining forces, we’re going to be able to multiply what we’re doing.”