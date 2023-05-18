CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Cherokee man has been arrested in connection with a deadly bicycle hit-and-run from December.

Casey Herwig

Criminal complaints filed in the case say the day after Christmas, officers received a report of a bicyclist lying on the road at 6th and West Willow Street in Cherokee.

Casey Herwig, 29, is accused of hitting Phillip Watterson, 27, with his truck. Watterson died from injuries received in the collision.

Court documents said Herwig was driving home from a bar when the incident happened. Immediately after the crash he allegedly called his employer, who had been at the bar with him, and told them he had hit something or someone.

Police found damage to Herwig’s truck and also found parts at the scene of the crash that matched his truck.

According to the complaint, Herwig admitted to police he knew he hit something but wasn’t sure what it was. When asked if he could have hit someone, Herwig replied, “could’ve been.”

Herwig has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, which is a Class C felony. An initial court appearance has been scheduled for June 1st.