DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show four additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported and there are 162 new cases of the virus in the state.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.