At least one person is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a lengthy chase that extended through multiple counties.

Des Moines police caught some of the aftermath as the chase ended near 62nd and Grand Avenue around 10:00 am Sunday. Iowa law enforcement in Adair County had been attempting to pull over a vehicle that refused to stop.

The chase traveled east and into Polk County. Eventually the suspect rolled his vehicle and Des Moines police were able to be on hand for an assist in the arrest. “Middle of the day on a beautiful day it is not what we expect. It started in western Iowa in Adair County. They came in off I-235 and got off on 63rd street and the suspect turned onto Grand Avenue. He crashed so we were able to get there in time to give the law enforcement agencies some support and get a suspect in custody,” said sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The initial reason for a traffic stop in Adair County is not known at this time. Police have not released the name of the suspect taken into custody.