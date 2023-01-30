DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is facing multiple charges following a Sunday night chase that ended when he crashed into a tree just west of the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. at E. 9th Street & Hull Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. An officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle and the driver refused to stop. The chase was called off after the vehicle went the wrong way on E. 15th Street.

Another officer located the vehicle a short time later and began pursuit. The suspect drove the vehicle into an alley near E. 29th Street and Des Moines Street and because of icy conditions, he lost control and hit a tree.

The driver fell out of the vehicle during the crash because his door was only being held shut by a bungee cord. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital for observation.

Once the suspect is released, Sgt. Parizek said he’ll be charged with felony eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), driving while suspended, and failure to display registration.

The suspect’s name won’t be made public until he is booked into the Polk County Jail.