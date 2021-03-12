Chase Suspect Arrested After Crashing Into Light Pole on Des Moines’ East Side

DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase ended on Des Moines’ east side early Friday morning after a suspect fleeing law enforcement crashed, taking out part of a light pole.

Sgt. Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol tells WHO 13 the pursuit began around 6:37 a.m. when a Trooper clocked a vehicle going 97 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour section of eastbound I-235 near University Avenue.

The chase ended a short time later when 21-year-old Martin Zamarron crashed his vehicle into a light pole at E. 38th Street and Easton Boulevard. The impact of the crash knocked out the lower portion of the light pole, leaving the rest of the pole hanging by utility wires.

Sgt. Ludwig says Zamarron was not injured in the crash and was taken into custody to be booked into the Polk County Jail. He’s facing multiple traffic charges including eluding and speeding.