Chase lands Des Moines man in jail following crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a Des Moines man suffered minor injuries after crashing his car in an attempt to elude officers early Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the chase began in 1100 block of MLK Jr. Parkway when an officer tried to pull 32-year-old Marcus McFall over for a traffic violation.

McFall sped away from police and the chase ended a short time later on I-235 at 42nd Street where he crashed and rolled his car.

McFall is now charged with eluding, failure to have a valid license, failure to maintain control, and improper rear lamp. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.