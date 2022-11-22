DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines.

Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer near the Hickman Flats apartment complex and sped off in what turned out to be a stolen truck.

The suspect hit another vehicle near 24th and Hickman, then continued eastbound on Hickman until he lost control and crashed into an embankment near Nash Avenue. The suspect ran into a nearby wooded area but officers quickly found him. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.