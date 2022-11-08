DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s longest-serving US Senator is returning to Washington, D.C. for another six years. Senator Charles Grassley has won the election for an eighth time, according to the Associated Press. The Republican defeated Democratic challenger Mike Franken, a retired Navy Admiral.

Grassley was first elected to the US Senate in 1980. He is the 7th longest serving Senator in US History and would climb to 3rd on that list at the end of this term at the age of 95.The Associated Press is calling the race based on early returns compared historic voting statistics and other factors. Election returns are still coming in to the Secretary of State’s office and final preliminary results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.