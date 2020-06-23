Charles City Native Creates Global Virtual Choir, with Message of Hope during Pandemic

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — When the coronavirus pandemic upended Harrison Sheckler‘s life in New York studying music, like many others he found himself missing companionship and collaboration during quarantine.

“A lot of people were going through the same thing as I was and I wanted to find a way to connect people,” the Charles City native said.

As a Masters student studying piano performance at Brooklyn College, music is the main outlet not only for Sheckler’s creativity, but also for human connection.

“Music can express what words can’t, in many ways you can’t describe it,” he said. “But it brings so many people together.”

Sheckler said he felt inspired by watching people in all sorts of professions use creativity to come up with innovative ideas and solutions during the pandemic, whether it be researchers rushing to create a vaccine for COVID-19, or entertainers finding ways to inspire people through a screen.

“I was missing collaborating with my friends and I think that’s why it was just the perfect timing. People joined and it really resonated with people around the world,” he said.

Sheckler began reaching out to local church choirs, college music programs and friends to create a collaborative musical performance. His selection of the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” from the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Carousel,” was no coincidence either.

“I think people really connected with the song, the message of hope,” he said. “In a way you could say it’s a little hokey, but connects so much with this current time.”

The 75-year-old song has lasted through the decades, but it wasn’t just Sheckler who found a new meaning in the lyrics — once COVID-19 hit the world, it became an anthem for healthcare workers on the front lines, symbolizing the resilience and solidarity needed in the fight against the novel disease.

Perhaps a reason why Sheckler was able to assemble more than 300 musicians from 15 different countries for his digital rendition of the Broadway classic.

Charles City, Iowa native Harrison Sheckler spent 200 hours editing this collaboration of singers and musicians around the world, performing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” from “Carousel.”

He released the video on May 1, and it has since gotten more than 1 million hits on YouTube, and been featured in news stories all across America, to even countries like Finland and Russia.

Despite listening to the song at least 1,000 times, Sheckler said he never grew sick of the lyrics or the song.

“Hearing it, I didn’t know the impact it was going to have, but after so many people messaged me saying how much it meant to them — my heart is full,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for more and I’m just so glad it was able to bring a little hope, peace and comfort to so many during this time.”