Charity’s stolen vehicles recovered, community support expands effort to give back

URBANDALE, Iowa – A metro charity that fell victim to thieves has better news to share.

On Wednesday, Urbandale Police were able to locate EveryStep’s two stolen vehicles at different locations in Des Moines. The vehicles are used to deliver care packages to local families who are coping with the loss of a loved one.

EveryStep President and CEO Tray Wade said the organization is still trying to figure out if the truck and van are salvageable, as well as if police recovered any of the other stolen items.

Still, EveryStep remains confident they’re able to deliver this year’s more than 650 boxes and then some.

“With the support we’ve gotten from the community, we’re actually going to go beyond where we thought we were to start the year and take people off the waiting list and do additional boxes,” Wade explained, “to make sure that if people have had a loss in this past year and they could benefit from receiving a cheer box because they had a loved one that passed away, we’ll be able to make it happen now.”

Police say they are still investigating the burglary and have not made any arrests.

If you’d like to donate to EveryStep, you can learn more at their website.