Charges Filed Against Owner of Starving Dog in Polk County

DES MOINES, IOWA — A starving dog rescued from a Polk County home earlier this gaining weight again and his owner is behind bars, charged with Animal Neglect.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it rescued ‘Jax’ – a young male dog – earlier this week in Polk County. Jax weighed just 27 pounds when he was rescued, about half of what a dog his size should weigh. The ARL says his fur was matted with feces and he had worms and fleas. In the three days he’s been in ARL care he has already gained four pounds.

Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa

20-year-old Dwight McNeal of Saylor Township was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of Animal Neglect. The ARL says the charge could carry a penalty of up to two years in jail and a fine topping $6,000.