Charges Filed Against Driver Who Crashed Into Polk County Courthouse

DES MOINES, IOWA — The driver who crashed into the Polk County Courthouse last week has been found and cited by authorities.

The crash happened last Thursday in downtown Des Moines. Surveillance video caught a car failing to negotiate a turn from Court Avenue and crashing into the east side of the courthouse. The car then backed up and drove away.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that 32-year-old Emmanuel Cooper of West Des Moines has been identified as the driver. He has been charged with Hit and Run and Failure to Maintain Control.