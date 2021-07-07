Controlled substance charges dropped against owner of metro CBD stores

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Prosecutors have dropped the charges a woman was facing for selling cannabidiol products at three metro stores in 2019.

Lacie Navin was charged with controlled substance violations two years ago following an investigation by the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force. At the time, state law did not allow for the sale of CBD products in Iowa.

Her three stores in Ankeny, Urbandale, and West Des Moines were forced to close.

But now, CBD products are legal and Navin is in compliance with all state regulations. The case against her was dropped last Friday.

“The resolution of these charges allows,” said Colin Murphy of GRL Law, who now represents Navin, “Ms. Navin to best exemplify how to lawfully participate in the state’s emerging consumable hemp product market. We commend the forward-looking approach by the Polk County Attorney’s Office in resolving this matter.”

Navin re-opened her metro stores in April.