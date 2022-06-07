DES MOINES – Today is election day for the 2022 Midterm primaries and some rules and policies have changed since last election. Here is what to look out for:

Know where to vote: Iowa has undergone redistricting since the last election so your polling place may be different this year. You can click here to find your polling place.

Polls close an hour earlier: This year polls are open from 7am – 8pm

Pick a Party: For primary elections in Iowa you need to chose a party to vote with meaning you can’t vote for a republican candidate for one position and a democrat for another.

Turn in your absentee ballot: If you haven’t sent your absentee ballot in the mail yet take it to your local elections office to be counted or surrender it at your polling site and vote in person instead.

More information on voting in todays Midterm Primary Election is available on voterready.iowa.gov, the states voter information website.