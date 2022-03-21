DES MOINES – The city of Des Moines’s engineering department conducted a southwest infrastructure study to assess the need for infrastructure in southwest Des Moines. Based on the results the city’s engineers recommend realigning George Flagg Parkway out of the 100-year flood plain.

“The city of Des Moines has that portion of ground that is north and west of the airport that is undisturbed right now and prime ground for the city to continue to grow,” Tom Vlach, Deputy Engineer with the city of Des Moines said. “That’s part of why the southwest infrastructure study was initiated.”

The realignment would move George Flagg Parkway North where it would connect from Park Ave at Bell Ave and 30th Street instead of Fleur Drive where it is now.

For the portion north and west of the Des Moines airport to grow, infrastructure needs to be in place. Right now there isn’t an easy way to commute back and forth from that area. That’s why the study recommends realigning George Flagg Parkway.

“As that area develops which we think it will of course there will be more people more businesses needing to get access to downtown. So this will just provide that, that type of access instead of kind of a disjointed way they would have to go now if we didn’t make that connection,” Vlach said.

The recommendations from the study were brought before the Des Moines Transportation Safety Committee which is the first step in the process for the project to get started. However, there is a long road before the project can even break ground. If things go as planned then the realignment could finish around the year 2030.

The Southwest Infrastructure Study and its results can be found on the city of Des Moines website.