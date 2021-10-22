Changes coming for the Des Moines Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are just two Saturdays left to get to Des Moines’ Downtown Farmers’ Market after it’s been running since May. But the winter market will start up shortly.

After a very successful season, many vendors are ready to brave the cold and come out to sell this winter, right on Court Avenue.

The winter market will take place on two Saturdays, November 20th and December 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There has been a winter market in the past but in 2020 it took the form of a drive-up market due to the pandemic, and in years before that it was indoors.

This year, the winter market will take place outside just like the regular one. It will not be a drive-up market, and people will be allowed to mingle.

Customers can expect fresh seasonal produce as well as cheese, meat, and eggs.

Jenny Quiner, the owner of Dogpatch Urban Gardens in Des Moines says it was her first year at the downtown market but was part of the winter market in years past.

“We’re the biggest like kind of what if is, what will the weather do? In the past we’ve done the winter market for two seasons so two years ago it was indoors, “said Quiner. “Last year it was outside, and they’ve all been great because people can stock up for their holidays so they can get their Thanksgiving bounty and Christmas bounty and think about gifts and stuff as well. So it’s always a fun market with a good crowd.”

The market will release more details about on-site programming in the upcoming weeks.