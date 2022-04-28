PELLA, Iowa– Variety, the children’s charity of Iowa partnered with Central College to build bikes for children in need.

Today volunteers put together 150 bikes to give to kids at Findley Elementary.

After the bikes were assembled, Bike World Employees did a safety check to make sure they are ready to go.

College staff say that giving back is part of who they are and they love seeing the energy their students bring to these events.

“We love giving back and this is a very easy way for us to do that. And it’s also really competitive when you get a bunch of student athletes in a room trying to build bikes. I heard some tables competing saying I’ve done four bikes so I’ve done five so we are just very joyful and our Bike Builds today, said Jenae Jenison, the Director of External Engagement at Central College.

The kids will also get a lock and helmet with their bike.