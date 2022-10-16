CLIVE, Iowa — When the seasons change from summer to fall, the leaves change from green to vibrant shades of yellow and red. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources believes now is the time to look at the leaves before they turn brown and fall to the ground.

The Iowa DNR’s fall colors map shows the middle third of Iowa — roughly the area between Highway 20 and Interstate 80 — is in peak season from the first through the third weeks of October. The northern third of Iowa is exiting its peak fall color season, while the southern third’s peak season will last until the end of October.

The Clive Greenbelt Trail is one of many places in the Des Moines metro to witness the changing leaves. Sunday became a popular day to take in the fall colors, since the temperature in central Iowa is expected to plummet to the 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

Trail users like Todd Kite said they are savoring the leaves on the trees while they are still here.

“Back in biology class in grade school, they said that all the oxygen comes from photosynthesis of the leaves,” Kite said. “All the oxygen from these trees is nourishing and refreshing.”