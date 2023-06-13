IOWA — As a ten-year-old, Cade Perkins was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and eventually confined to a wheelchair. He lived in constant pain and was told he would never walk again. Now, he’s proving experts wrong, not only by walking but by competing on American Ninja Warrior on NBC. He shares his incredible story with our Erin Kiernan.
Central Iowan overcomes incredible odds to compete on American Ninja Warrior
by: Erin Kiernan
