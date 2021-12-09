Central Iowa Shelter and Services in need of donations for new apartment addition

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa Shelter and Services is preparing to welcome formerly homeless residents into its brand new apartment complex, but they are hoping to find certain items to make the rooms feel more like home.

CISS has taken to social media to ask for donated items they rarely receive, but are seen as essential for the new housing. The items wanted include:

Pillows and bedsheets

Coffee, hot chocolate, and reusable plastic cups

Reusable kitchenware, such as utensils, plates, and bowls

Bathroom towels

“We need these items,” said Alex Wright of Central Iowa Shelter and Services. “We have 24 new apartments and 24 new people. We need to help them reach self-sufficiency and a way we can do that is by making asks of our community.”

CISS cut the ribbon on its new apartments last month, but residents have yet to move in. The studio apartments come furnished with a bed, a fridge, a microwave, and a hot plate. They also include individual bathrooms with mobility-friendly showers.

Anyone wishing to donate items should do so at CISS’ headquarters, located on 1420 Mulberry Street in Des Moines.