DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa has received more funding for the next stage of the water quality and soil conservation project known as the Iowa Water Quality Initiative.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the project will receive $312,819.45 on Thursday. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will use the funding to expand effective conservation practices that will help achieve water quality and soil health goals.

“Whether in an urban or rural area, everyone has a responsibility to help protect and improve our state’s water quality and collaborative partnerships like this will help us achieve our nutrient reduction goals,” Secretary Naig said in a press release.

The next phase of the project will take place over three years and will focus on implementing ‘edge of field’ (EOF) practices like cover crops and buffers.

The Iowa Water Quality Initiative was established in 2013 to achieve a goal of reducing nutrient loss into waterways by 45 percent. The Initiative consists of private and public resources and organizations working together to improve water quality and prevent soil erosion.