A tricky forecast is unfolding for Central Iowa on Thursday. Rain, snow, freezing rain — even thunderstorms — could be possible in different locations around the state.

Temperatures will remain in the low and mid-30s over much of the state Thursday, with areas south of I-80 even potentially touching 40. This will mean a big mess of rain, potentially mixing with snow in areas at times, and ideal conditions for heavier, wet snow.

There is plenty of moisture with the storm, so snowfall totals could end up quite heavy if temperatures across the state were colder. As it is, with the warmer temperatures, portions of southern Iowa could see up to an inch of rain, while the northern half of the state will see more mixed precipitation and struggle to accumulate much snow until after dark.

Areas along a line the change over line in Western Iowa, around Carroll or Fort Dodge could see brief periods of freezing rain, leading to patchy slick spots. Temperatures will warm enough in the afternoon in these areas to transition back to rain, before the colder air kicks in late into the night to bring snow into play.

Snowfall totals could be in the 2 to 4 inch range north of Highway 20, with little to no winter weather expected south of Interstate 80. However, with temperatures still hugging the line to change precipitation type with only a degree or two of a shift, the forecast is likely to change more on Wednesday as the storm moves on to the west coast of California tonight.

