PELLA, Iowa — Central College partnered with a local brewery to launch their first lager on Friday to raise money for a scholarship fund.

The Forever Dutch Lager was a collaborative project between Central College, Gezellig Brewing Co., in Newton, and Pella Hops Co. to support a common goal — helping students succeed.

“As a college, we continuously explore options to raise funds from a variety of sources. Our decision to partner with local business opens a new pathway to generate support for our Journey Scholarship Fund,” Sunny Gonzales Eighmy, vice president for advancement and a 1999 graduate of Central, said. “For the past two years, Central has made a commitment to give all new incoming students a Journey Scholarship and our generous donors help make sure those students continue to receive a Journey Scholarship each year they are at Central.”

Forever Dutch Lager will be available at the college’s fall Homecoming celebration. It will also be available at Pella area restaurants and stores beginning Friday Sept. 29. Fifteen percent of sales will go toward the Journey Scholarship Fund.