Central College Offering Financial Assistance to Students with CARES Act

PELLA, Iowa — Many universities are financially assisting students with the CARES Act, otherwise known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security. This is an emergency relief fund originally passed by Congress to provide relief to businesses and their employees.

The CARES Act serves as the third form of assistance Central College is giving to students.

The first effort was to refund students their room and board when students weren’t able to come back to campus after spring break.

The second effort was a Central Cares fund, made possible by donations from alumni. Students who applied received grants for up to $250 to handle immediate needs.

Just last week, Central College sent out an email encouraging all students to apply for the CARES Act, awarding anywhere between $100 to $1,000 to assist with rent, food, and any other expenses.

Vice President of Enrollment and Student Development, Carol Williamson explained that the goal is to allocate this money as quickly as possible.

“The intention from the federal government is to pass it through Central and on to the students as quickly as we can. So we’ll give all students an opportunity to apply, finish that application process out, and then take the remaining balance of dollars and again, get it in the hands of students who need it the most,” Williamson said.

Central College has been calling and connecting with students every day about applying for financial assistance during the pandemic and they’ve reported that they’ve seen an increase in enrollment since last year.

Williamson said she believes this has to do with the personal touch Central College can provide, especially at such a crucial time.

“I could go on and on about the personal way that we work with students, both that are currently enrolled and then also that are coming. Just knowing that we’re answering questions right away, we’re being a resource for families,” Williamson said. “I do believe that families recognize that personal connection that they’ll have here at Central.”