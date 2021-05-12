Central College Drops ACT & SAT Admission Requirements

PELLA, Iowa — Students looking to attend Central College in Iowa will no longer be required to take the ACT or SAT exams.

Central College has made the tests optional after it already had to waive standardized test scores last year due to the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that a student’s dream of a Central education remains accessible,” says Chevy Freiburger, dean of enrollment management. “We believe that continuing to regard SAT and ACT tests as optional for applicants will ensure that no student is denied the opportunity to be considered for admission. This step really opens doors for students whose talents and potential for leadership may not be well measured by a standardized test.”

The college says tests can still be used to help determine course placement and scholarship opportunities. However, applications will now be based on things like academic records, extracurricular activities, and achievements.