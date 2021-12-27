Centerville middle school principal charged with OWI after crash

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A Centerville middle school principal is charged with OWI after a crash Sunday night.

Police were called to E. Bank Street and S. 18th Street in Centerville on a two-vehicle crash. No serious injuries were reported.

The officer found that one of the drivers, 54-year-old Karen Swanson, had somewhat slurred speech and a slight odor of alcohol. A breath test revealed a blood alcohol content level of .165 percent, about twice the legal limit. She was charged with operating while intoxicated, 1st offence.

Swanson is the principal at Howar Middle School in Centerville. Superintendent Tom Rubel told WHO 13 News that he is aware of Swanson’s arrest but has not yet looked into it since the district is closed over the holidays.