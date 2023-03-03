We had a celestial meeting of Jupiter and Venus in our skies this week. By Wednesday night, they were within a half a degree of one another, so you could not even fit your pinky finger in between them! It was especially a great event because the meeting happened during the evening when many Iowans were still awake and they are currently so far from the sun, they would be easier to see in the sky.





Venus and Jupiter were last separated by about half a degree on May 1, 2022. We have a long time to wait for the next meeting. It will be nearly 10 years! They will next be separated by about half a degree again on Feb 7, 2032.

The next similar event like this will be when Mars and Jupiter cozy up in the predawn sky on Aug 15, 2024, so mark your calendars.

During the next few days, Venus will continue to rise higher when it tops out at the end of April. Jupiter will continue to move closer to the horizon until it disappears in mid-March

