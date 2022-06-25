DES MOINES, Iowa — A local non-profit is helping all Iowans feel welcome by celebrating World Refugee Day on Saturday.

“It’s extremely important to me especially as the first generation child of an immigrant mother who did flee from war in Sudan,” said Ealaf Adam.

Adam took part in Lutheran Services’ celebration of Iowa’s World Refugee Day which helped celebrate refugees in Iowa. With the Lutheran Services’ usual Global Greens Farmer’s Market in the Drake neighborhood they also added cultural performers, henna tattoo artists, health screenings and a special children’s story time with the Des Moines Public Library and its mascot Rosie the Reader.

The international holiday was created by the United Nations in 2001. It is typically celebrated on or around June 20th.

For a group in the community that often feels unseen, being able to celebrate the journey and courage refugees have to find their home in Iowa brought a smile to many who attended.

“It definitely makes me feel hopeful for the future just being. Especially when my mom first came to America we didn’t see people that looked like us or even celebrating our existence within spaces we occupy. I think it is rewarding as a child of a refugee to see an event like this being hosted,” said Adam.

The Global Greens Farmer’s Market is every Saturday through October from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of University Avenue.