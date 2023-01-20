EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — A celebration of life will be held for former WHO 13 anchor Dave Nixon.

The Martin-Mattice Funeral Home announced that the celebration of life will be held in mid-to-late April.

Dave Nixon, 83, died due to natural causes at his home in Emmetsburg, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to his family.

Nixon started as a weatherman at KCAU, and later, while attending Briar Cliff, anchored what was then branded as “The Major 9 News,” leading it to a #1 rating.

An award-winning journalist, Nixon also anchored at WHO 13 in Des Moines in 1978 before returning to Sioux City and anchoring at KTIV. Nixon also served as executive dean at Iowa Lakes Community College and president at Monroe Community College in Michigan.

Nixon will be inurned at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Emmetsburg.