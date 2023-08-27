DES MOINES, Iowa — Paws and Pints celebrated their one year anniversary Saturday on National Dog Day.

People came with their dogs from all over the metro to the all-inclusive dog park. Fun activities, like dunk tanks and live music, were planned for the day, starting at 10 AM and lasted until 10 PM.

“There’s a lot of fun stuff to celebrate a fun occasion,” said Jamie Lamb, Paws and Pints’ Director or Marketing or “Barketing,” as they like to put it.

Members got in for free, but for non-members, with people able to buy a ticket for $20. Owning a dog was not a requirement for people to get for the celebration.