Celebrating National Ag Day by Serving

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday was National Agriculture Day, part of Ag Week, to mark the importance of the industry to not only feed everyone but to be a driver in the economic engine of states like Iowa.

The group America’s Cultivation Corridor took up a challenge by the employees of the Iowa Agriculture and Land Stewardship to spend the day serving. In this case, they packed meals for Meals from the Heartland in West Des Moines.

“Cultivation Corridor began in 2014 as an initiative from Iowa State University and agribusiness leaders to lift up the innovation that happens in the industry within the state of Iowa but also to connect innovators from around the world to Iowa,” said Billi Hunt, executive director for America’s Cultivation Corridor. “So we were excited to accept the challenge with the state department of agriculture to get back on National Ag day. Today we have startups in the ag industry joining us here at Meals from the Heartland to pack meals for those in need, but also to just get together and celebrate all the good things that happen in the industry.”

“Agriculture is so important to the state of Iowa. It is the farmers who are working with the livestock and the land, but it’s all the businesses, the universities, the students, everything that supports them and innovation in the growth behind them,” said Julie Kenney, assistant secretary of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. “We’re here with folks from Cultivation Corridor with a great examples of innovative companies that are really helping to drive the industry forward.”

Some of the larger groups involved in the corridor are Corteva and Iowa State University, plus a number of small startups like AgriSync.

“Just an opportunity for us to say thanks to the community that we serve and remind people that when you eat tonight, or when you have breakfast in the morning, there was a farmer that made that possible,” said Casey Niemann, founder of a AgriSync.

As part of the day of service, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig spent the day along with Iowa Select Farms donating more than 4,200 pounds of pork to nine food pantries in north central Iowa.