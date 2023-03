Des Moines — Sunday was National Girls Scout day. The founder Juliette Gordon Low, also known as Daisy, held her first Girl Scout meeting in Savannah, Georgia in 1912. Decades later, the organization has made a difference in girl’s lives and making them amazing and empowering leaders today. A local Girl Scout and Chief Marketing Girls Scout of Great Iowa Antoinette Bernich joined us on Today in Iowa Sunday.

