Celebrating Famous Iowa State Fair Cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

DES MOINES, Iowa – There’s no Iowa State Fair this summer but that doesn’t mean fairgoers have to go without a beloved sweet treat.

Barksdale’s Iowa State Fair Cookies will be celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Tuesday in its new kitchen at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The warm and delicious cookies will be available between 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can drive into the fairgrounds and walk up to the new kitchen to order a bucket of cookies. Enter at Gate 2 on University Ave. and follow the signs to the new kitchen on Grand Ave.

If you’re coming to snatch up a bucket, or two, of Barksdale’s chocolate chips cookies please follow the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing and handwashing.

A bucket of cookies will be discounted to $15 for this day only. Payment can be made with cash and credit/debit cards.